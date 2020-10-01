Clifton Ruddell JonesLouisville - Clifton Ruddell Jones, 77, of Louisville, peacefully went to eternal rest on September 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.Cliff was born in Axtel, Kentucky to the late Cliff and Mary Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Jolly Jones and children Stephen Jones (Mary), Julia Wilkinson, Michael Jones (Jill), and Dana Madalon (John). He was the proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren: Jacob Madalon (Alexa), Alexander Jones, Sara Olshansky, Sam Olshansky, Ben Madalon, Kathryn Jones, Amy Olshansky, and Eleanor Madalon. He is also survived by his sister Catherine Beauchamp, brother Frank Jones, and sisters in law Mary Louis Higdon and Benita Jolly. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in laws Hillary and Susie Jolly.Cliff and Linda were joined in marriage on January 19, 1964 at St. Mary of the Woods in McQuady, Kentucky. Cliff graduated from the University of Louisville Business College in 1965 and received his Master's degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He worked at Ford Motor Company for 35 years. As the Incoming Quality Manager, Cliff's integrity and skills made him perfect for the job. Cliff enjoyed his life to the fullest, he not only worked hard, he played hard. Cliff was a family man who never shied away from a project. He was an enthusiastic helper and fixer of all things. He loved nature, golf, woodworking, fishing, gardening, reading, teaching Tai Chi and preparing a meal for family and friends. The greatest joy in his life was his eight awesome grandchildren. His was a life well lived!Visitation will be on Sunday, October 4th, 3:00-7:00 p.m., at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, East Louisville, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243. A funeral mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church at 914 Old Harrods Creek Road on Monday October 5th at 10:00 PM. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville immediately following the service.Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at Epiphany Catholic Church.