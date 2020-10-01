1/1
Clifton Ruddell Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton Ruddell Jones

Louisville - Clifton Ruddell Jones, 77, of Louisville, peacefully went to eternal rest on September 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Cliff was born in Axtel, Kentucky to the late Cliff and Mary Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Jolly Jones and children Stephen Jones (Mary), Julia Wilkinson, Michael Jones (Jill), and Dana Madalon (John). He was the proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren: Jacob Madalon (Alexa), Alexander Jones, Sara Olshansky, Sam Olshansky, Ben Madalon, Kathryn Jones, Amy Olshansky, and Eleanor Madalon. He is also survived by his sister Catherine Beauchamp, brother Frank Jones, and sisters in law Mary Louis Higdon and Benita Jolly. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in laws Hillary and Susie Jolly.

Cliff and Linda were joined in marriage on January 19, 1964 at St. Mary of the Woods in McQuady, Kentucky. Cliff graduated from the University of Louisville Business College in 1965 and received his Master's degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He worked at Ford Motor Company for 35 years. As the Incoming Quality Manager, Cliff's integrity and skills made him perfect for the job. Cliff enjoyed his life to the fullest, he not only worked hard, he played hard. Cliff was a family man who never shied away from a project. He was an enthusiastic helper and fixer of all things. He loved nature, golf, woodworking, fishing, gardening, reading, teaching Tai Chi and preparing a meal for family and friends. The greatest joy in his life was his eight awesome grandchildren. His was a life well lived!

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 4th, 3:00-7:00 p.m., at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, East Louisville, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40243. A funeral mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church at 914 Old Harrods Creek Road on Monday October 5th at 10:00 PM. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville immediately following the service.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at Epiphany Catholic Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved