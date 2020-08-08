1/1
Clifton Thomas West
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton Thomas West

Louisville - 62, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky to James and Maxine Lindsey West . He is preceded in death by his father, James West.

Tommy worked for the LG&E Plant for 38 years and previously attended both Little Flock Baptist Church and St. Peter the Apostle Church. He will always be remembered for his love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Tommy is survived by his wife of 41 years Mary West, children, Cortney (Dale) Shewmaker, Christopher West, Jennifer (Justin) Crawford, Sean West, grandchildren , Thomas Shewmaker, Jackson Crawford, Henry Shewmaker, Westlyn Crawford, his mother, Maxine West, siblings, Sheila (Bob) Gossman, Peggy (James) Jones, Robert (Maryann) West, Joe West, and Lisa West, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Tommy's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved