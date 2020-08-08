Clifton Thomas West
Louisville - 62, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky to James and Maxine Lindsey West . He is preceded in death by his father, James West.
Tommy worked for the LG&E Plant for 38 years and previously attended both Little Flock Baptist Church and St. Peter the Apostle Church. He will always be remembered for his love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Tommy is survived by his wife of 41 years Mary West, children, Cortney (Dale) Shewmaker, Christopher West, Jennifer (Justin) Crawford, Sean West, grandchildren , Thomas Shewmaker, Jackson Crawford, Henry Shewmaker, Westlyn Crawford, his mother, Maxine West, siblings, Sheila (Bob) Gossman, Peggy (James) Jones, Robert (Maryann) West, Joe West, and Lisa West, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Tommy's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com