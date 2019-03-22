Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Clinton John Plummer Obituary
Clinton John Plummer

Mt. Washington - Clinton John "Clifton" Plummer, 79, of Mt Washington, KY. passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Clinton was a native of Ossippe, New Hampshire, served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam & had retired from Army reserves. He was a retired electrician for Midland Electric Company a past patron of the Eastern Star & longtime masonic member and a very active member of Kenwood Heights Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Mary (Steil) Plummer; three children, Naomi Lunsford (Kelly Jones), John Plummer (Lori) and Amy Mueller (Chris), a sister, Lana Newman (C.W.); three brothers, James Plummer (Cheryl), Earl Plummer (Darlene) and Vernon Plummer (Kathy); five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy, with burial at a later date Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. Saturday at Owen Funeral Home.

Memorial gifts made to Kenwood Heights Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
