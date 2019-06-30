Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Clinton Randolph "Randy" Oates Jr.


1942 - 2019
Clinton Randolph "Randy" Oates Jr. Obituary
Clinton Randolph "Randy" Oates Jr.

Louisville - Clinton Randolph "Randy" Oates Jr., 76 years of age, suddenly passed away on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019. He was born August 25th, 1942 in Louisville, KY.

He graduated from Clarksville High School and went on to join the Marine Corps. After years of hard work, he became president and owner of Oates Flag Company.

Randy was the most interesting man. He had many passions from golfing and sailing to bee-keeping, piloting hot air balloons and airplanes. His large heart captured the friendships of many along the way.

He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. Gwynne, his wife of 56 years, his children, and grandchildren who called him "Bear" were his greatest joys in life.

Along with his wife, Randy is survived by his children, Trey Oates (Julie) and Leigh McFarland (Kevin); grandchildren, Haley and Sydney Oates, Aidan and Shea McFarland; his brother, Reggie Oates (Nancy); and his sisters Lana Aebersold (Dave) and Renee Kent (Keith).

A Celebration of Life is to be held at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road East Louisville on July 2nd 3-8 pm. Service to be held July 3rd at 11:00 am at Ratterman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mulligan's Living Kidney Donors at 375 Wilsonville Road, Fisherville, KY 40023.

Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
