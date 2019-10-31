Resources
More Obituaries for Cloyd Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cloyd J. Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cloyd J. Tucker Obituary
Cloyd J. Tucker

Louisville - Cloyd Jerome Tucker, 85, Louisville native, passed peacefully on Wednesday October 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

Cloyd was the owner/operator of Cloyd Corporation.

Cloyd is survived by his children, Lolly Tucker, Rhonda Thompson (Patrick), Cheryl Williams (Jim), Steven Tucker, along with grandchildren, Taylor Allen (Jonathan), McKenzie Norris (Zach), great-grandchildren, Isabella Allen, and August Norris. He is also survived by siblings, Keith Tucker, Barbara Clayton, and Alice Johnson-Tucker.

A gathering will be held on Sunday (11-3) 2-7 pm at Lolly's home, 17003 Camberwell Court, Louisville, 40245.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shamrock Foundation in memory of his beloved dog Miss Frizzle.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -