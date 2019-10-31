|
|
Cloyd J. Tucker
Louisville - Cloyd Jerome Tucker, 85, Louisville native, passed peacefully on Wednesday October 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
Cloyd was the owner/operator of Cloyd Corporation.
Cloyd is survived by his children, Lolly Tucker, Rhonda Thompson (Patrick), Cheryl Williams (Jim), Steven Tucker, along with grandchildren, Taylor Allen (Jonathan), McKenzie Norris (Zach), great-grandchildren, Isabella Allen, and August Norris. He is also survived by siblings, Keith Tucker, Barbara Clayton, and Alice Johnson-Tucker.
A gathering will be held on Sunday (11-3) 2-7 pm at Lolly's home, 17003 Camberwell Court, Louisville, 40245.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shamrock Foundation in memory of his beloved dog Miss Frizzle.
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019