Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Clyde E. Ransdell Obituary
Louisville - Clyde E. Ransdell, passed away on September 02, 2019. He was born to the late Claude and Mattie Ransdell in Mercer Co. Ky. Mr. Ransdell was a proud World War II Veteran where he was a mechanic for the United States Airforce. He worked for the United States Postal Service for many years and also worked for Churchill Downs for 55 years, as well as Keenland Race track.

Clyde is preceded in death by his late wife Doreen; the mother of his children Allene; three brothers Garnette, Willie, and Harry; son, Clyde "Randy" Ransdell II.

Left to cherish his memory is daughter Pam (David); daughter-in-law Kate Ransdell; five grandchildren, Jennifer Onderko (Timothy), Kimberly Ball (Austin), Courtney Buchanon, Michelle Ransdell, Kristen Langford (Nick); six great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Amra, Clara, Leighton, Cameron and Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 12-2pm with the funeral at 2:00pm and burial to follow at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9, 2019
