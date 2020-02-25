|
|
Clyde Keeler
Lanesville - USMC Captain Clyde Keeler, Retired, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home in Lanesville, Indiana near his garden and orchard. He was 88 years old.
Clyde was born in New Castle, Indiana and joined the Marines and served with honor in Vietnam. He was stationed all over the world and met his wife, Nancy in Paris, France. After retirement from the Marines, he taught English at New Albany High School, where he also served as the Assistant Coach for the baseball, rifle and track teams. He was a member of Corydon United Methodist Church and a proud IU Alumni. In retirement, Clyde was an avid gardener and conservationist, a loyal IU sports and Yankee fan and a poetry and literature enthusiast. He could often be found running the hills of Lanesville or playing golf on one of his favorite nine hole courses.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Glover Keeler; sons, Mark (Janie) and Chris (Karen) Keeler; daughter, Susie (Jeff) Gahan; sisters, Kay Fisher, Sue Keeler and Linda (Ron) Myers. He is the proud grandfather of Andrew (Julie) and Adam (Aimee) Keeler, Carly (Matt) Lynch, Brian and Nolan Keeler, Abigail (Chris) Gardner, Juliet and Mackenzie Gahan; as well as the great grandfather of Austin, Alec, Hadley and Birch. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Sr. and Helen Conner Keeler; and sister, Shirly Mundy.
A Memorial Gathering will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 pm on Thursday, at the funeral home. Cremation was chosen following Clyde's wishes.
The family requests that contributions in Clyde's memory be made to Fairmont Elementary School (1725 Abbie Dell Ave, New Albany, IN) or the New Albany Animal Shelter (215 W. Market St, New Albany, IN).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020