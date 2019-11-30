|
|
Clyde Lee Vincent
Louisville - Clyde Lee Vincent, 80, entered into rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, Pipefitter, and a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church. Clyde was preceded in death by his son, Doug Vincent. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Starla Vincent, Daughter, Cindy Jackson (Chris), his grandsons, Caleb and Clay Jackson. His funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm and on Thursday after 10am at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019