Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Lee Vincent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Lee Vincent Obituary
Clyde Lee Vincent

Louisville - Clyde Lee Vincent, 80, entered into rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, Pipefitter, and a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church. Clyde was preceded in death by his son, Doug Vincent. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Starla Vincent, Daughter, Cindy Jackson (Chris), his grandsons, Caleb and Clay Jackson. His funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm and on Thursday after 10am at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -