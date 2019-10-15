Resources
Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin

Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin Obituary
Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin

Clyde Martin "Boots" Kaelin passed peacefully on Sunday, September 22 in West Palm Beach, Fl surrounded by his family.

Boots was born in Louisville, KY on Sept. 20, 1932 to Henry Elmer Kaelin and Ophelia Catherine (Head) Kaelin and lived at the home of his sister Margaret of Bluffton, SC for the last 10 yrs. He was an Air Force veteran and former racehorse trainer/owner and former owner of Kaelin's Trackside Restaurant in LaGrange, KY. Boots loved to listen to live music and dance which he did as long as his body was willing.

Predeceased by brother Forrest Kaelin. Survived by children Steve (Kathy) Kaelin, Loxahatchee, Fl., Susan (Juan) Meireles, Port St Lucie, Fl., Scott Kaelin and Stuart "Skip" Kaelin, LaGrange, KY., 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sisters Margaret Tucker, Mary Elizabeth Funk, Louisville,KY and Patricia Bachmann, LaGrange, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
