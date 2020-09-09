Clyde Michael "Mike" Noel
Louisville - Clyde Michael "Mike" Noel, 67, of Louisville, KY passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born July 29, 1953 in Campbellsville, KY and is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Marguerite Noel.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Donna (Campbell) Noel; daughters Jennifer Adams (Chase) and Casey Noel; grandson Grayson Adams; sisters Vicki Miller (Bill) and Holli DePold (Mike); and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery at 10:00AM. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements. www.RattermanBrothers.com