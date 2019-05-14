|
|
Clyde White, Jr.
Louisville - Clyde White, Jr., 90, passed away on May 12, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, LA. His parents were Clyde and Alice Maude Fleming White. He had two brothers, James Warren White and Bobby Eugene White.
He is preceded in passing by his wife of 63 years, Marillyn Rose Scharfenstein White.
Surviving Clyde are his five children, Leslie Clyde White (Sun Hee), Lawrence James White (Sheila), Richard Brent White (Lisa), Florence White Wallace (Jeff), and Alan Kent White (Shannon). He leaves ten grandchildren, Leslie Kim White Williamson (Jesse), Steven Brent White (Rachael), Tyler Rhee (Terry Ham), Rebecca Rose White Hunnicut (Alex), Leah Frances White Yawn (Bobby), Laurie Marie White, Richard Brent White II, Kinsey Grace Wallace, Roberta Estelle Wallace, and Allison Anne Wallace. He also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Addisyn, and Autumn Williamson, Alexis and Sarah White, Ellie Yaerin Rhee, and Olivia Yawn.
Clyde's business career was in the Commercial Property and Casualty field. He started in Claims work, became a Commercial Salesman, and came to Louisville, KY as the District Manager for Liberty Mutual. He finished his career as a Partner with Associated Insurance Service.
Clyde was active in industry-wide activities. He served on three Governing Committees, including as Chairman, of the Kentucky Fair Plan, the Kentucky Auto Insurance Plan, and the Assigned Claims Plan. In 1977, he served on the Advisory Committee to the Kentucky Legislature while it formulated the Law covering Products Liability.
He also served a term as Trustee for Parr's Rest.
Clyde was a dedicated member of Broadway Baptist Church. He was elected for terms as Trustee, as Deacon (Chairman), and on various committees. He enjoyed teaching Sunday School Classes.
Visitation will be held at the Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road, from 4 to 8 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019. A service will take place on Friday, May 17, at 10 AM, at Broadway Baptist Church, 4000 Brownsboro Road. Following the service Clyde will be laid to rest privately at Louisville Memorial Gardens East Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Broadway Baptist Church.
Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019