Clyde Wilkins
Louisville - Clyde Jerome Wilkins also known as "Sonny" , age 83, passed away June 13, 2020. A funeral service will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 21, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, with interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation from 2-7 pm On Friday June 19, 2020 at the funeral home.

Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
5024269351
