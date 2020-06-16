Clyde Wilkins
Louisville - Clyde Jerome Wilkins also known as "Sonny" , age 83, passed away June 13, 2020. A funeral service will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 21, 2020 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, with interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation from 2-7 pm On Friday June 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
To share memories and view photos and sign the online guest book,visit us online at
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.