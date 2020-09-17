Coach Hugh "Hugo" Durward DeningLouisville - Coach Hugh "Hugo" Durward Dening, 82, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 28, 1938, a son of the late Walter M. and Lottie Friend Dening.Hugh earned a degree in mathematics from Murray State University and Masters degree from Western Kentucky University. He was a math teacher and football coach at Valley High School for 27 years. Hugh was inducted into the Greater Louisville Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007 and was a Valley High School Hall of Fame Inductee in 2017.He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Joan Mills Dening and his parents.Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Nancy (Paul) Wenz, grandchildren Brady, Ashley, and Lily Wenz; and brother David Dening.The family will receive visitors from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, September 21 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". There will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, September 22 in Whitesville, KY.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Valley High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 58656, Louisville, KY 40268-0658 or Senior Care Experts, 145 Thierman Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.