Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Resources
More Obituaries for Coach Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coach Jim Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coach Jim Howard Obituary
Coach Jim Howard

Louisville - James Richard Howard, 79, beloved father, coach, and papa, who was born August 5, 1940, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 at Norton Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Asbury Howard, daughter, Angel, brother Dan Howard, and both parents, Bill and Mabel Howard.

He is survived by the usual suspects, two sons, Bill (Renee), Matt (Sheryl); and four grandchildren, Matthew, Stephen, Jonathan and Andrew; nephew, Travis (Emily), great niece, Danielle (Koal and Asher and Luna) and great nephew, Reo (Taylor and Harper, Aurora, Brinkley, and the 1000 kids he has coached over 50 years.

Coach Howard has enjoyed coaching football and baseball since 1969. He was recently featured in Jeffersontown Magazine outlining his tremendous contributions to his community. He was an accomplished Chemist at Clariant for 54 years only recently retiring due to illness.

Visitation will be 4:00pm - 8:00pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at the Jeffersontown football complex , 2705 Grassland Drive (weather permitting). He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery on Bardstown Road. Secondary location in case of inclement weather will be at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coach's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now