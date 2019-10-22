|
|
Coach Jim Howard
Louisville - James Richard Howard, 79, beloved father, coach, and papa, who was born August 5, 1940, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 at Norton Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Asbury Howard, daughter, Angel, brother Dan Howard, and both parents, Bill and Mabel Howard.
He is survived by the usual suspects, two sons, Bill (Renee), Matt (Sheryl); and four grandchildren, Matthew, Stephen, Jonathan and Andrew; nephew, Travis (Emily), great niece, Danielle (Koal and Asher and Luna) and great nephew, Reo (Taylor and Harper, Aurora, Brinkley, and the 1000 kids he has coached over 50 years.
Coach Howard has enjoyed coaching football and baseball since 1969. He was recently featured in Jeffersontown Magazine outlining his tremendous contributions to his community. He was an accomplished Chemist at Clariant for 54 years only recently retiring due to illness.
Visitation will be 4:00pm - 8:00pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at the Jeffersontown football complex , 2705 Grassland Drive (weather permitting). He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery on Bardstown Road. Secondary location in case of inclement weather will be at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019