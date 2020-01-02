|
Cody T. McPherson
Clarksville - Cody T. McPherson, 23, of Clarksville, IN passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service for Cody will be at 5 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation for Cody will be on Saturday, from 1 PM - 5 PM at the funeral center.
Cody was born on September 7, 1996 in Louisville, KY. Following graduation from New Albany High School in 2015, he attended Vincennes University where he obtained an Associate's degree in Precision Machining in 2018. He was a member of Northside Christian Church in New Albany. Cody always looked forward to visiting the lake with his friends and family. He also enjoyed time spent cruising in his truck, traveling, playing video games, and indulging in all kinds of fancy cuisine, "fine dining", as he referred to it. Cody was also a Star Wars fanatic, and he looked forward to seeing "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". His family asks that you watch it in his honor.
Throughout his life, Cody answered to many names: Stonewall McPherson, by his football teammates; Big Mac, by his friends made at Camp Courageous Kids and Camp Hendon; Gentle Giant and Girl Scout, by his friends and peers; Boo, by his grandma; and Cody Bear, by his loving mother who was his best friend and sidekick.
Cody is preceded in death by his great-grandparents and uncles.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Jessica McPherson Hall; father, Jerry McPherson; stepfather, Zechariah Hall; sister, Kyla Hall; grandparents, Dolores and Ken Decker, Jesse and Debbie Dickey, Patty Hall and Dennis Hall, Jerry and LuAnne McPherson, Sr., and Linda and Don Wallace; great-grandmothers, Ruth Mattingly and Edith McPherson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made toward Camp Courageous Kids (CCK) or Camp Hendon in Cody's honor. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020