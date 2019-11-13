|
|
Cody W. Embry
Henryville - Cody Winston Embry, 79, of Henryville, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Sellersburg Nursing and Rehab.
Born on the family farm in Butler County, Ky., on March 14, 1940. Cody loved his relationship with the Lord, the outdoors, music, and the UK Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eclat Armous Embry and Frances Ellen Lacefield-Embry; a grandson, Ryan Wayne Embry; and eight siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Monnie Evans-Embry; three sons, Roger (Rhonda) Embry, Robin (Dawn) Embry and Eugene (Amy) Embry; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5PM to 8PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Visitation will continue on Saturday from11AM-1PM. His Funeral Service will be at 1PM on Saturday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at 4PM EST/3PM CST at the Lawson Embry Cemetery near the family farm in Butler County, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Cody's memory be made to HHS Dollars for Scholars in Memory of Ryan Wayne Embry.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019