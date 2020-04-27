|
Cody Whitehead
Henryville - Cody William Whitehead, 24, of Henryville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident.
Cody was born June 3, 1995, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Clyde William and Pamela Anderson Whitehead. He married the love of his life, Johnna Ballard, June 15, 2018.
He was a 2014 graduate of Columbus East High School and was a member of East Columbus Christian Church. He was a customer service representative at Startek for three years; prior to that, he had worked for Dorel as a security guard.
Cody enjoyed music, writing, gaming, and had an intense love for his family and animals.
A private family funeral service will be conducted at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home Friday, May 1, 2020. Burial will follow at Garland Brook Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for friends and family.
Survivors include his wife, Johnna; parents, Clyde and Pam Whitehead of Elizabethtown; sister, Ashley (Moses) Manuel of Freetown; grandparent, Karen Anderson of Columbus; mother-in-law, Cindy Ballard of Henryville; sisters-in-law, Kattie and Penelope Ballard, both of Henryville; niece and nephew, Sofia and Truitt Manuel; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin Anderson, Clyde Whitehead Sr. and Sharon Whitehead; father-in-law, John Ballard; uncles, Tim Anderson and Steve Fields; and a sister-in-law, Becca Ballard.
We invite everyone to visit the Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home website, www.jewellrittman.com, to view his memorial video, express your condolences and share memories with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020