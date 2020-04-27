Services
Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Columbus
3855 25th St
Columbus, IN 47203
(812) 372-9923
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Columbus
3855 25th St
Columbus, IN 47203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cody Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cody Whitehead


1995 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cody Whitehead Obituary
Cody Whitehead

Henryville - Cody William Whitehead, 24, of Henryville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

Cody was born June 3, 1995, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Clyde William and Pamela Anderson Whitehead. He married the love of his life, Johnna Ballard, June 15, 2018.

He was a 2014 graduate of Columbus East High School and was a member of East Columbus Christian Church. He was a customer service representative at Startek for three years; prior to that, he had worked for Dorel as a security guard.

Cody enjoyed music, writing, gaming, and had an intense love for his family and animals.

A private family funeral service will be conducted at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home Friday, May 1, 2020. Burial will follow at Garland Brook Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Johnna; parents, Clyde and Pam Whitehead of Elizabethtown; sister, Ashley (Moses) Manuel of Freetown; grandparent, Karen Anderson of Columbus; mother-in-law, Cindy Ballard of Henryville; sisters-in-law, Kattie and Penelope Ballard, both of Henryville; niece and nephew, Sofia and Truitt Manuel; and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin Anderson, Clyde Whitehead Sr. and Sharon Whitehead; father-in-law, John Ballard; uncles, Tim Anderson and Steve Fields; and a sister-in-law, Becca Ballard.

We invite everyone to visit the Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home website, www.jewellrittman.com, to view his memorial video, express your condolences and share memories with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -