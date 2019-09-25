|
Col Charles "Charlie" H. Peden Jr. (Rt.)
Fern Creek - Col Charles "Charlie" H. Peden Jr. (Rt.), 61, of Fern Creek passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Charlie graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1981 where he was a member of Sigma Chi and later joined the Kentucky Army National Guard. He was a United States Army veteran serving faithfully for 29 years, retiring in 2009. During his service he received several honors including the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star.
Charlie was a devoted husband, father, and loyal friend to many.
Among those who preceded him in death are his mother, Eva Coe Peden and father, Charles H. Peden Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Lyndsay; sisters, JoAnne, Wanda and Sue; stepchildren, Chris and Jeremiah; five grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:30 am in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Mt. Washington (Hwy 44 East at Winning Colors Drive) with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and after 9:00 am on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the s.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019