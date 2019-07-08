|
|
Col. Claude Paul Guy Van Vooren, DDS
Louisville - COL. Claude Paul Guy Van Vooren DDS, aka "Van" passed peacefully into the Lord's house on July 5, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on July 11, 1937 he was the youngest of three children. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 22 years, Annie and his two children, Kathleen Lewis (Chris) and their children, Evan, Addison and Connor; and Chris Van Vooren and his son, Carter, and four step-children and eight step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren. He attended prep school, high school and college at Assumption College in Massachusetts and University of Virginia School of Medicine with a degree in dentistry. He joined the US Air Force and rose to the rank of colonel during his 30 year career. He had two tours in Vietnam where he worked tirelessly to support the troops on the front line. After his retirement, he fulfilled one of his dreams of building and flying his own Glastar airplane. In addition to being a pilot, Van was an expert wood worker. Van enjoyed making wooden bowls, toys, and a sundry of other items. He was an active member of Southeast Christian Church and participated in numerous Bible studies and volunteered at The Table every Friday.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10 am at The Chapel In The Woods, 1401 Moser Road, Louisville. He will be buried at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central with full military honors. Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 4:00 to 8:00 pm and from 9:30 till service time at The Chapel In The Woods.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be sent to Bob Russell Ministries, P.O. Box 43933, Louisville, Ky. 40253 or The Table, C/O Church of the Promise, 1800 Portland Avenue, Louisville, Ky. 40203
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 8, 2019