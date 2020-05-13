Coleman Darrell Covington
1927 - 2020
Coleman Darrell Covington

LaGrange - Coleman Darrell Covington, 93, of LaGrange, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1927, in College Hill, Kentucky (near Richmond). He graduated from Madison High School in Richmond and was class valedictorian. Following high school he served in the U. S. Army during World War II. After his honorable discharge he attended Georgetown College in Kentucky on the G.I. Bill, where he graduated cum laude with a Bachelors Degree in Biology. After college he became a member of the Louisville Police Department, where he was employed until he retired in 1984, with the rank of Lieutenant.

Coleman was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather and was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Inez Covington; sister, Audrey Hehl; and daughter, Sharon Bayler.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Margie Covington; sons, Darrell Covington (Tina) and Kevin Covington (Mary); grandchildren, Karen Carby (Scott), Matthew Covington, Andrew Jones, Cassandra Covington and Daniel Covington.

A private service will be held with burial in Valley of Rest Cemetery.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences can be made online at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.








Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
