Colleen Erin Bohannon Berry
LaGrange - Colleen was born June 14, 1944 and passed away September 11, 2019.
The only daughter of the late Charles R. & Dorothy V. Bohannon, Colleen is survived by a loving husband and best friend of 37 years, Steven Powell Berry; 2 brothers: Michael Terrance Bohannon of St. Louis, MO, and Patrick Dennis (Theresa) Bohannon of California City, CA; Sister-in-law: Vicki Townsend; 3 children: Mark Damon (Freda) Russell of Montgomery, AL, Heather Scarlett Deiss of Huntsville, AL, and Christian Bohannon (Andrea) Collins also of Huntsville, AL; 5 grandchildren: Jessie Nicole (Charles) Nelson, Jordan Russell (Crystal) Deiss, Shelley Marylynn Worth, Lisa Frances (Justin) Worth, and Caleb Joseph Russell; 2 Nephews: Scott (Molly) Bohannon, Donovan (Marlena) Townsend; 2 Nieces: Toni (Dan) Quick, and Lee (Lance) Garriott, and many cousins. She also leaves behind 2 fur babies: Dorothy and Alexander.
Colleen was a retired Registered Nurse, serving many years at the VA hospital on Zorn and Norton's downtown. After retiring, she became a master gardener and she and Steve enjoyed traveling the world. Throughout her life, she was a very accomplished seamstress and her retreat with the "Susters" was fondly anticipated each year. Her wonderful creations will be treasured for many years to come.
The family wishes to thank the loving members of Christ Church United Methodist and the wonderful staff of Hosparus Health of Louisville for all of their loving care, compassion, and support during Colleen's final weeks.
Arrangements are being finalized by the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019