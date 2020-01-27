|
Colleen Marie Barry
Brandenburg - Colleen Marie Barry, age 54, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. Colleen was born June 22, 1965 in Louisville, KY.
She is survived by her four children: W. Craig Barry, Kevin Ray Barry, Katie Jean Mitchell, and Timothy A. Barry.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST from the Chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg, KY with burial to follow in the Perry Family Cemetery in Big Spring, KY.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00 - 8:00 PM EST and Sunday after 9:00 AM at the funeral home.
