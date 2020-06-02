Collies Taylor Sr.
Louisville - 78, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
He was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church.
Collies was preceded in death by his sons, Derrick Taylor and Norman Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Vera Fant Taylor; daughters, Cynthia Taylor and Jerri Poole; sons, Collies Taylor Jr., Keith Taylor, Eric Taylor, Kevin Johnson and Gregory Johnson, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 11am -12pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 2325 Osage Ave., with the funeral service to follow at noon, entombment in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.