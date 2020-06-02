Collies Taylor Sr.
Collies Taylor Sr.

Louisville - 78, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.

He was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

Collies was preceded in death by his sons, Derrick Taylor and Norman Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Vera Fant Taylor; daughters, Cynthia Taylor and Jerri Poole; sons, Collies Taylor Jr., Keith Taylor, Eric Taylor, Kevin Johnson and Gregory Johnson, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11am -12pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 2325 Osage Ave., with the funeral service to follow at noon, entombment in Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 AM
Greater Friendship Baptist Church,
JUN
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greater Friendship Baptist Church,
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

