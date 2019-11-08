|
Colonel Roy Singh
Louisville - Colonel Roy Singh left this earth peacefully to join the love of his life, wife
Julianne Hejda Singh, on September 6 in Louisville, KY. Born Chander Prakash Singh on July 7, 1933 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India, Roy graduated from Lucknow Christian College, where he met his life-long friend Basil Egbert, the future General Secretary of the New Delhi YMCA. Ready to begin his American dream, he landed in New York City where he met his wife and began working with programs focused on youth street gangs. His commitment to young people continued when he and Julianne moved to Louisville in the early 1990s. It was then that his involvement and influence began with the YMCA. As Chairman of the Southeast Family YMCA Board of Directors and the YMCA of Greater Louisville International Committee for many years, Roy's vision and leadership developed into partnerships with YMCAs around the world, staff and volunteer exchanges and a richer appreciation for cultural diversity.
Above all else, Roy was a teacher...always ready with a lesson and a story to share. For those whose lives he touched, and there were so many worldwide; his joyful spirit, welcoming smile, selfless heart, impromptu guitar playing, magic tricks, daily crossword puzzles, unforgettable dinner parties with Julianne and unconditional friendship are deeply missed.
A special heartfelt thanks to Roy's friends and caregivers Joe Cecil and Alex Cleveland.
Roy is survived by his sister Sharda Singh and brother Jaswant Bhupinder Singh, both of India, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins both in the United States and India.
Friends and family will gather for a Celebration of Life on Sat, Nov 16 at 1 pm at Forest Hills Commons, 9107 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299, followed by a luncheon. Please RSVP with number attending to [email protected] by Sun, Nov 10.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019