1/1
Columbus Edward Totten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Columbus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Columbus Edward Totten

Columbus (Colt) Edward Totten, 32, of Louisville, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

He was born January 22, 1988, in Louisville, to Shirley Dunn.

Colt was a member of the Holy Spirt parish, where he led the school to various city championships and Toy Bowls. Extremely active in the St. Matthews youth leagues, he was a member of the inaugural St. Matthew AAU team, The Sting. The memories from traveling the country with his beloved teammates will last a lifetime.

Colt was a 2006 graduate of Saint Xavier High School, where he continued to excel at football and baseball. During his time there, he was a member of the 2005 football state championship team. Colt's entrepreneurial spirit allowed him to travel to all parts of the United States and share his passion within the food service industry.

Colt loved to entertain, and his smile lit up a room. He spread positivity and cheerfulness to everyone around him. When in his presence, all were protected knowing, "Have no fear, CT is here." He will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his mother (Shirley Dunn) and grandparents (Sallie and Leroy Dunn). Colt is survived by his brother, Tyler Totten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Xavier athletic fund in Colt's name (www.saintx.com/donate).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved