Columbus Edward Totten
Columbus (Colt) Edward Totten, 32, of Louisville, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
He was born January 22, 1988, in Louisville, to Shirley Dunn.
Colt was a member of the Holy Spirt parish, where he led the school to various city championships and Toy Bowls. Extremely active in the St. Matthews youth leagues, he was a member of the inaugural St. Matthew AAU team, The Sting. The memories from traveling the country with his beloved teammates will last a lifetime.
Colt was a 2006 graduate of Saint Xavier High School, where he continued to excel at football and baseball. During his time there, he was a member of the 2005 football state championship team. Colt's entrepreneurial spirit allowed him to travel to all parts of the United States and share his passion within the food service industry.
Colt loved to entertain, and his smile lit up a room. He spread positivity and cheerfulness to everyone around him. When in his presence, all were protected knowing, "Have no fear, CT is here." He will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.
He is preceded in death by his mother (Shirley Dunn) and grandparents (Sallie and Leroy Dunn). Colt is survived by his brother, Tyler Totten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Xavier athletic fund in Colt's name (www.saintx.com/donate
).