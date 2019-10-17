Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Springfield, OH
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Springfield, OH
More Obituaries for Columbus Jenkins
1939 - 2019
Columbus Jenkins Obituary
Columbus Jenkins

Springfield - Columbus Jenkins, 80, of Springfield, OH and formerly of Louisville, KY passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born March 28, 1939 in Jackson, MS the son of Jack and Arlene (Hill) Jenkins. He is survived by his children, Derrick, Lalita and Columbus M. Jenkins and Lisa Owsley; sisters, Maria Stringer, Betty Todd and Frances Dunkerson. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Rosetta. Visitation is Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Springfield, OH. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
