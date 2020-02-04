|
|
Commander Raymond Peter Swanson
LaGrange - Commander Raymond Peter Swanson (USN Retired) 79, of LaGrange, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
During his time in the Navy, Commander Swanson served as the Supervisor of Diving for the United States Navy and the Weapons System Acquisition Manager and earned numerous awards and commendations; including the Bronze Star with Combat "V" for heroic achievement.
After his retirement he became a member of the Rotary Club, became a member of the Pewee Valley Masonic Lodge, Knights Templar, Red Cross of Constantine, Louisville Scottish Rite, Oldham County Shrine Club, and VFW Post #1170.
Preceding him in death were his parents Vincent and Agnes Swanson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Susan Swanson; daughters, Jeanette and Christine Swanson; grandchildren, Kimberly Marie Frangesh, Victoria Lynn Frangesh, Kathryn Ann Ellis (Sam) and Calla Beach Ross (Christopher).
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with visitation from 11 AM until service time on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the EOD Warrior Foundation or Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020