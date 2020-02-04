Services
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
(502) 222-9497
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Commander Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Commander Raymond Peter Swanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Commander Raymond Peter Swanson Obituary
Commander Raymond Peter Swanson

LaGrange - Commander Raymond Peter Swanson (USN Retired) 79, of LaGrange, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

During his time in the Navy, Commander Swanson served as the Supervisor of Diving for the United States Navy and the Weapons System Acquisition Manager and earned numerous awards and commendations; including the Bronze Star with Combat "V" for heroic achievement.

After his retirement he became a member of the Rotary Club, became a member of the Pewee Valley Masonic Lodge, Knights Templar, Red Cross of Constantine, Louisville Scottish Rite, Oldham County Shrine Club, and VFW Post #1170.

Preceding him in death were his parents Vincent and Agnes Swanson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Susan Swanson; daughters, Jeanette and Christine Swanson; grandchildren, Kimberly Marie Frangesh, Victoria Lynn Frangesh, Kathryn Ann Ellis (Sam) and Calla Beach Ross (Christopher).

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with visitation from 11 AM until service time on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the EOD Warrior Foundation or Kosair Charities.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Commander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -