1/1
Conchita Marie Kallaher
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conchita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conchita Marie Kallaher

Louisville - Mrs. Conchita Marie Kallaher, age 76, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 26, 2020. Mrs. Kallaher was born in Louisville, KY on March 18, 1944 to the late John and Wanda Scarlott. She enjoyed so much in her life including playing Bingo, decorating, traveling to Vegas to play the Triple Diamond Slots, watching the Hallmark Channel and Monk. She was a bowler at Thelma Lanes for over thirty years and enjoyed playing games with family and friends. She also enjoyed collecting coffee and teapots. Her style was impeccable, and she was always well dressed in lots of color. More than anything she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren and great- grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved them so much.

Among those who preceded her in death are, her beloved husband, David "Tommy" Kallaher and her brother, Leonard Scarlott.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Tammy Embry (Donnie) and Robin Thompson (James); grandchildren, Michael Kallaher (Amanda), Alexandria Embry (Ty), Amber Asher (Adam) and Katelyn Laird (Brett); great- grandchildren, Emily, Logan, Anderson, Eva and Jameson; brother, Kermit Scarlott; half- sisters, April Barger and Susan Whitlow and a host of other dear family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 12:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association in honor of her late husband, Mr. Kallaher. www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved