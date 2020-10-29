Conchita Marie Kallaher
Louisville - Mrs. Conchita Marie Kallaher, age 76, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 26, 2020. Mrs. Kallaher was born in Louisville, KY on March 18, 1944 to the late John and Wanda Scarlott. She enjoyed so much in her life including playing Bingo, decorating, traveling to Vegas to play the Triple Diamond Slots, watching the Hallmark Channel and Monk. She was a bowler at Thelma Lanes for over thirty years and enjoyed playing games with family and friends. She also enjoyed collecting coffee and teapots. Her style was impeccable, and she was always well dressed in lots of color. More than anything she loved to spend time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren and great- grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved them so much.
Among those who preceded her in death are, her beloved husband, David "Tommy" Kallaher and her brother, Leonard Scarlott.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Tammy Embry (Donnie) and Robin Thompson (James); grandchildren, Michael Kallaher (Amanda), Alexandria Embry (Ty), Amber Asher (Adam) and Katelyn Laird (Brett); great- grandchildren, Emily, Logan, Anderson, Eva and Jameson; brother, Kermit Scarlott; half- sisters, April Barger and Susan Whitlow and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 12:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association
in honor of her late husband, Mr. Kallaher. www.subfuneralhome.com