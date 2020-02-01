|
Coner Fields
Meade County - Coner Michael Fields, age 17, of Meade County returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Coner was born on November 5, 2002 in Alexandria, Louisiana to Ardeth Malissa Fields-Comer and Jason Fields. He was a junior at Meade County High School. He was a member of the archery team and ran track. He enjoyed video games, baseball, time with his dogs, Patches, Chloe, Sam, Little Bit, Elliott and Athena. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family whom he cherished very much.
Among those who preceded him in death are his maternal grandfather, Samuel Sheppard; maternal great grandfather, George M. Haney.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Ardeth Malissa Fields-Comer (Justin); father, Jason Fields (Madeline); siblings, Clayton Bekemeier, Cordell "C.J." Barcus and Kayla Gittleman; grandparents, Darcy Tudor (Walter "Ed"), Wayne and Nancy Fields and Bridgett Comer; aunts, Amanda Bledsoe (Paul) and Ashley Fields; uncle, Shawn Fields; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 11 am until 8 pm and on Wednesday from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020