Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Connie D. King Obituary
Connie D. King

Louisville - 63, passed away unexpectedly at Baptist East Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cillis King; parents, Howard "Tommy" and Betty Earl Thompson; and a step-son, Jim King.

She is survived by her sister, Lisa Sprowles (David); brother, David Thompson (Chris); nephews, Alex Sprowles, Andrew Sprowles, and David Thompson Jr.; nieces, Brandi Sereno and Stephanie Thompson; step children, Glen, Tim, and Cassandra King; and many other extended family and friends.

Connie's funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Mt. Holly Cemetery in Fairdale. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
