|
|
Connie D. King
Louisville - 63, passed away unexpectedly at Baptist East Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cillis King; parents, Howard "Tommy" and Betty Earl Thompson; and a step-son, Jim King.
She is survived by her sister, Lisa Sprowles (David); brother, David Thompson (Chris); nephews, Alex Sprowles, Andrew Sprowles, and David Thompson Jr.; nieces, Brandi Sereno and Stephanie Thompson; step children, Glen, Tim, and Cassandra King; and many other extended family and friends.
Connie's funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Mt. Holly Cemetery in Fairdale. Visitation will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019