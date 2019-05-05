|
Connie Faye Alvey
Louisville - Connie Faye (Strulson) Alvey, age 77, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 with the love of her family surrounding her.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Alpha Embleton.
Survived by her husband, Paul Alvey and children, Arty, Lon, Trish (George), Tony (Lisa) and Shellie Settles; grandchildren, Conni Jo (Jason), Joshua, Taylor and Anthony (Kayla); 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Rhoades (Dave) and Donna Cheatham (Marvin) and her precious dog, JoJo.
Connie was a dedicated wife and beloved mother.
She treasured her family and cherished each and every moment with them. With her many years at the Holiday Inn Southwest and as owner of The Ultimate Tan, she made many friends. Those who knew her knew she was genuine to a fault. A pussycat or lion, she sugar coated nothing, you always knew where you stood with her. Her extensive vocabulary allowed her to communicate with others very colorfully and it was sometimes appreciated. Her lasagna and spaghetti will be missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, May 6, from 2p.m. to 8p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. Louisville, Ky. Funeral will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 11a.m. with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery,
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019