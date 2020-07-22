1/1
Connie Kelley Lusher
1932 - 2020
Connie Kelley Lusher

We lifted our beloved Mother into God's loving arms on July 19, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID 19. She was born November 22, 1932 to Robert and Madalynn Kelley. After attending Saint Agnes and Holy Family elementary school, she attended Presentation High School and graduated in 1950. She began her lifelong passion at Saint Joseph's Nursing School (1953) and her career at Our Lady of Peace Hospital where she dedicated 33 years and became Director of Nursing. She continued her education after raising her 6 children and graduated from Spalding University with her BS Nursing (1979) and MS Systems Science (1986). After leaving Our Lady of Peace, she joined the KY Board of Nursing, as the Nursing Inspector and Advocate, where she worked for another 20 years. She maintained and cherished many lifelong friendships with people form Presentation, St. Joe's, OLOP, the Board and her "Club".

Connie was dedicated to her Catholic faith and dedicated many years of service to St. Agnes Parish. She served on the St. Agnes Parish Council to help guide the church and bring a more modern approach to liturgy and growth. She was an insightful lector and Eucharistic Minister, and dedicated to the ministry of taking communion to the sick of our parish. She was a faithful member of the SCNA's as a lay member and dear friend of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. She tutored St. Agnes school children who had learning difficulties, was a volunteer nurse for underprivileged and at-risk teens at the Archdiocesan Pregnancy Center, and as a minister to the patients and sisters at Nazareth Home. She served on the Archdiocesan Advisory Council under Archbishop Kelly.

She was a proud Kentuckian and an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.

Connie was pre-deceased by her husband, William E. Lusher Sr., and her dear dedicated friend Sr. Maureen Coughlin. Connie is survived by her children, Nora Anne and Doug Shipman, William Jr. and Dale Lusher, Peggy Lusher (Jeff Leet), Nancy and Paul Burke, Timothy Lusher and Jeff Graham, and James Patrick Lusher. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah, Catherine, Claire, William III, Meghan, Madalyn, Leah, Benjamin, Grant, Megan, Patrick and Andrew, of whom she was immensely proud, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Patricia Kelley Walker and Rebecca Kelley, and brother Robert Kelley, and many loving friends, nieces and nephews, and supporters.

Connie will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony and we will have a celebration of her life when it is safe to do so. Donations in Connie's name can be made to Little Way Pregnancy Center (https://littleway.org/support-us/) and The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth (https://scnfamily.org/donate/).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
July 23, 2020
Going to Aunt Connie's house for Christmas with Grandma Sue was always a treat.

We'd mostly lost touch the last few years as school and work took my family and I places, but Connie was always ready with a hug and a smile when we saw each other.

I'm going to miss you, Aunt Connie.
Dan Lassiter
Grandchild
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the entire Lusher family - an Irish blessing:

May the road rise to meet your mom, the wind be always at her back - and until your Mom and you meet again may God hold your mom in the palm of His hand
Peggy Baas
Friend
July 23, 2020
Met your Mom on our trip to San Francisco to meet Pope John Paul II as representatives of the Archdiocese of Louisville. A wonderful lady, full of energy and open to adventure. Truly blessed to share that experience with her.
Mary Lou McGarry
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Dear Nora and family,
We send our love and heartfelt sympathies to all of you. We feel honored to have known Connie and her bright spirit. She was an amazing woman and we loved her!
Love,
The Saiers
Beth and Bill
Friend
July 23, 2020
Nora, you have my deepest sympathy on the death of your beautiful mother. I had spoken with her just a few months ago at Nazareth Home, and she was her typically loving, caring, concerned-for-others self. May your relationship with her now, albeit changed, continue to deepen within you and hold you in your own living.
JoAnn Gates
Classmate
July 23, 2020
I was honored to know and work with Connie at KBN. She was a remarkable woman who so generously took me under her wing to teach me many things, not the least of which the importance of faith, truth, friendship and being a model of integrity. To all the Lusher family, you have my deepest sympathy for your loss. Sending prayers for peace and comfort in the knowledge that Connie is now at perfect peace. Paula Schenk


Paula Schenk
Friend
July 23, 2020
She was a great lady and a neighbor when growing up. She was a very good friend to my mother. She was always there when we needed her.
Jim Bennett
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Nora Anne, Billy, Peggy, Nancy, Timmy and Jim Pat,
I guess it's been years since you boys have been called by those names. It's been years since I was last with you to call you. Fifty years to be exact. That makes us all old.
I'll never forget the summers I spent with you guys. Coming to "the city" on Sunday evening to spend the week and all of you taking me to "the country " on Friday evening to be home for the weekend. Those were two of the best summers of my teens.
Your Mom and Dad were wonderful. They took me into their home to take care of their 6 children based on the recommendation of my aunt.
I don't think that would happen in today's world, but it was a great arrangement in 1969 and 1970.
Connie remained my friend even after my babysitting days were over. She always checked on us through Aunt Wass even when we were out of the area for all Phil's military years.
It was wonderful to see her again at Wass' Christmas parties anytime she could make it.
Connie was a wonderful lady and I loved her. She will be missed. But, I pretty sure that she and Wass are having a drink and looking for the best golf course in heaven. May she rest in peace.
Alice Bryan Noltemeyer
Family
July 22, 2020
Aunt Connie’s legacy (besides producing a gaggle of pretty great cousins) will always include top-notch hospitality in my mind. When I was 3 or 4, she took me in for a couple of weeks when my own family took a camping vacation to Colorado. I cried when I had to leave her and the special treatment she gave me and go back home. A couple of years ago, my husband and I visited her, with the same result. A thousand times in between, I always hated to leave. Thanks for all the cherished memories you’ve left us with, Aunt Connie! We love you. Safe home.
Mary Grace Schulz Sabol
Family
July 22, 2020
One of the nicest lovely ladies I have ever had the privilege of meeting! She raised a beautiful loving family I am proud to know. She will be greatly missed by many.
Lynn Walker
Friend
July 22, 2020
Connie was a great lady and even though I have not seen her in many years I have always remembered her fondly. I know how close your family is and how proud she was of all of her children. My deepest sympathy. Pam Troutman's daughter.
Dawn Luken
Friend
July 22, 2020
To Connie’s family,
So sorry in your loss! Connie was certainly a bright light. I am the daughter-in-law of Martha Doyle. I had the honor of meeting Connie 26 + years ago. Connie was always there with a kind word, warm hug and helping out anybody in any way only Connie could! It saddens our hearts terribly that Connie has passed, especially from this horrific Coronavirus! Gosh!
Our prayers are with you all though that doesn’t ease your pain. Heaven has a new angel, that hopefully we will all be reunited with when it’s our turn to go home. What a kind soul to have known. May all of us remember the wonderful memories with gratitude, spreading the much needed love so needed today! Connie was the epitome of a lady.
God be with you all, always.
Love in Christ,
Jill & Danny Doyle
Jill Doyle
Friend
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I loved your mom! She's so kind and such a sweet soul. She is so loved and will be missed by many.
Angela Aboud-Jones
Family
July 22, 2020
Worked with Nora and enjoyed hearing stories about her Mother. Prayers for the family.
Marlene Harris
Friend
July 22, 2020
What a wonderful beautiful soul. The few times I was around Connie, I loved chatting with her. She was one of the most insightful women I have ever met. A trait she passed on to Nora & Casey, Claire & Sarah. Much love to all of the family.
Lisa Elbert
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Your mother touched so many lives! What a wonderful person she was! Very proud of all her family especially the grandchildren! Nancy my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Robin Reynolds
Friend
July 22, 2020
am a friend and past coworker of Nora’s in Fl. I also grew up in Louisville, KY. God bless your beautiful family. Nora, you’re in my thoughts and prayers. Hugs
Kathy Kelly
Friend
July 22, 2020
Thinking of you and your whole family, Nancy. She sure did a wonderful job raising you. ❤❤
Rodman Waddell
Friend
July 22, 2020
My heart is broken, yet relieved her suffering is over. She and I enjoyed many mini road trips and fun lunches. We recently took a ride down memory lane as she relayed many family stories I had never heard and showed me many family homes.. Rest In Peace my sweet lady. Will miss you.
Lynn Henehan Wilkerson
Family
