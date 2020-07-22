Connie Kelley Lusher
We lifted our beloved Mother into God's loving arms on July 19, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID 19. She was born November 22, 1932 to Robert and Madalynn Kelley. After attending Saint Agnes and Holy Family elementary school, she attended Presentation High School and graduated in 1950. She began her lifelong passion at Saint Joseph's Nursing School (1953) and her career at Our Lady of Peace Hospital where she dedicated 33 years and became Director of Nursing. She continued her education after raising her 6 children and graduated from Spalding University with her BS Nursing (1979) and MS Systems Science (1986). After leaving Our Lady of Peace, she joined the KY Board of Nursing, as the Nursing Inspector and Advocate, where she worked for another 20 years. She maintained and cherished many lifelong friendships with people form Presentation, St. Joe's, OLOP, the Board and her "Club".
Connie was dedicated to her Catholic faith and dedicated many years of service to St. Agnes Parish. She served on the St. Agnes Parish Council to help guide the church and bring a more modern approach to liturgy and growth. She was an insightful lector and Eucharistic Minister, and dedicated to the ministry of taking communion to the sick of our parish. She was a faithful member of the SCNA's as a lay member and dear friend of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. She tutored St. Agnes school children who had learning difficulties, was a volunteer nurse for underprivileged and at-risk teens at the Archdiocesan Pregnancy Center, and as a minister to the patients and sisters at Nazareth Home. She served on the Archdiocesan Advisory Council under Archbishop Kelly.
She was a proud Kentuckian and an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.
Connie was pre-deceased by her husband, William E. Lusher Sr., and her dear dedicated friend Sr. Maureen Coughlin. Connie is survived by her children, Nora Anne and Doug Shipman, William Jr. and Dale Lusher, Peggy Lusher (Jeff Leet), Nancy and Paul Burke, Timothy Lusher and Jeff Graham, and James Patrick Lusher. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah, Catherine, Claire, William III, Meghan, Madalyn, Leah, Benjamin, Grant, Megan, Patrick and Andrew, of whom she was immensely proud, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Patricia Kelley Walker and Rebecca Kelley, and brother Robert Kelley, and many loving friends, nieces and nephews, and supporters.
Connie will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony and we will have a celebration of her life when it is safe to do so. Donations in Connie's name can be made to Little Way Pregnancy Center (https://littleway.org/support-us/
) and The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth (https://scnfamily.org/donate/
).