Nora Anne, Billy, Peggy, Nancy, Timmy and Jim Pat,

I guess it's been years since you boys have been called by those names. It's been years since I was last with you to call you. Fifty years to be exact. That makes us all old.

I'll never forget the summers I spent with you guys. Coming to "the city" on Sunday evening to spend the week and all of you taking me to "the country " on Friday evening to be home for the weekend. Those were two of the best summers of my teens.

Your Mom and Dad were wonderful. They took me into their home to take care of their 6 children based on the recommendation of my aunt.

I don't think that would happen in today's world, but it was a great arrangement in 1969 and 1970.

Connie remained my friend even after my babysitting days were over. She always checked on us through Aunt Wass even when we were out of the area for all Phil's military years.

It was wonderful to see her again at Wass' Christmas parties anytime she could make it.

Connie was a wonderful lady and I loved her. She will be missed. But, I pretty sure that she and Wass are having a drink and looking for the best golf course in heaven. May she rest in peace.

Alice Bryan Noltemeyer

