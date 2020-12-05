Connie Lee Soeder
Louisville - Connie Lee Soeder, 68 passed away December 3, 2020. Connie was a faithful member of Church of Epiphany Catholic Church.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Adeline Applegate and sisters Susan Applegate and Betty Lou Loeser.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 44 years John Soeder, sons Damon Lee Soeder and John Brennan Soeder, grandchildren Tala Soeder and Tyee Soeder, siblings JoAnn Mears, Doris Mercer, Sam Applegate (Carol) and Bob Applegate (Paula). She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews.
A private service to honor the life of Connie will be held in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home. Please join the family virtually with a Facebook Live service by logging into to Facebook and "liking" the funeral home page. The virtual service will begin on Friday, December 11th at 10am. A private burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit us online at www.archlheadyresthaven.com
