Connie Muth Darling Brenzel
Louisville - On Sunday July14th, Connie passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted fun loving, mother. Connie was born in Louisville, Ky and attended Holy Trinity and Sacred Heart. She retired after a rewarding career with Ecolab, where she was one of the first female Territory managers and quickly rose to one of the top in the country.
She is survived by her children, Patrick and Dennis Darling (Mary) and Luaunna Britton (Bart); grandchildren, Brice and Merritt Darling, Blake Britton, Nicole Brown (Charlie) and John Darling; great grandchild, Paityn Brown; sister, Carolyn McBride; nephew, Michael Brown (Kathy); niece, Ginger McBride; and husband, James Brenzel.
Connie embodied joy, had an amazing Love of life, family and friends. With a true passion for Christ, boating, gardening and everything Christmas!
We will celebrate her beautiful life at Southeast Chapel in the woods, 1407 Moser Rd, on Friday, July 19 with visitation from 9-11am. Memorial service at 11am with reception to follow from 12-2pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019