Connie S. Droddy



Louisville - Connie S. Droddy, 70, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.



She was born on October 9, 1948 in Frankfort, Kentucky to the late Marvin and Suedell (Jones) Ellis. She is also preceded in death by her brother Terry Ellis.



Connie worked as a hairdresser with numerous nursing facilities where she formed countless bonds with many residents for over 40 years in Louisville. She was always the life of the party enjoying the company of her family and friends.



She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Lynn Winters (Tim), grandchildren Libby, Reese and Bodie. She is also survived by her brothers, Roger Ellis (Pam), John Ellis (Charlene) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her loving dog Jesse.



Per Connie's wishes cremation was chosen, visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary