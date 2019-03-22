|
Connie S. Moody
Louisville - 56, passed away on March 20, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1962 in Louisville. Connie earned her Master's degree in education from the University of Louisville and was a teacher for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Emily Spagnola (Anthony), Rebecca Youngling (Josh) and Sarah Voges; grandchildren, Harley, Dominic, Gracie, Luca and Morgan; significant other, Andrew Lopez; parents, Gerald Moody (Sue) and Brenda Hubler (James); brothers, Michael Moody (Kalon), David Moody (Michele) and Jeremy Moody (Michelle); nephews and niece, Joshua Moody, Dustin Moody, Stephanie Moody and Conner Moody; step sisters Kathy Turner, Sandy Schmitz, Debbie Broady and Robin Ramey.
A service to celebrate Connie's life will take place at 2pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The family will accept guests for visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 3-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019