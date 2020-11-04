1/1
Connie Thomas
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Connie Thomas

Bowling Green - Constance "Connie" Leichhardt Choate Thomas, 87, passed away peacefully in Bowling Green, KY on November 4th, 2020. The Bowling Green native was born to the late Maxwell and Margie Leichhardt on February 14th, 1933. She is preceded in death by her first husband, William Choate, her second husband, Sonny Thomas, and her brother, Mitchell Leichhardt.

Connie was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green, a member of the Delineator Club, and a loyal subscriber to the Courier Journal for 70 years. She attended Gulf Park College in Mississippi and The University of Kentucky. Connie was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Cindy (Casey) Choate Schott and Douglas Maxwell Choate, grandchildren, Mitchell (Lindsay) Schott, Maxwell Schott, Aiden Choate and great-grandchild, Alice Jane Schott.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in her memory to First Baptist Church. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel
832 Broadway
Bowling Green, KY 42101
(270) 843-3111
