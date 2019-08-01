Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Conrad Spangler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrad Spangler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conrad R. (Bud) Spangler Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Conrad R. (Bud) Spangler Jr. Obituary
Conrad R (Bud) Spangler Jr.

Louisville - Conrad R (Bud) Spangler Jr. 91, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Conrad was a retired Army veteran with 21 years of service retiring from Fort Knox. He was a Bronze Star Recipient during his Viet-Nam service. After his retirement Conrad worked for Caldwell tanks from 1972 to 1987

Conrad was survived by his son, Conrad (Rusty) Spangler (Debbie), his daughter Kathy Greenhood (Charles), also eight loving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Conrad also had a longtime companion Delores Urevick.

Conrad's celebration of life service will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday August 1st from 4-8 P.M and from 9 A.M to the service time Friday. You may leave your condolences at www.advantagefunerals.com for the Spangler family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Conrad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now