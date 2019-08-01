|
|
Conrad R (Bud) Spangler Jr.
Louisville - Conrad R (Bud) Spangler Jr. 91, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Conrad was a retired Army veteran with 21 years of service retiring from Fort Knox. He was a Bronze Star Recipient during his Viet-Nam service. After his retirement Conrad worked for Caldwell tanks from 1972 to 1987
Conrad was survived by his son, Conrad (Rusty) Spangler (Debbie), his daughter Kathy Greenhood (Charles), also eight loving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Conrad also had a longtime companion Delores Urevick.
Conrad's celebration of life service will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday August 1st from 4-8 P.M and from 9 A.M to the service time Friday. You may leave your condolences at www.advantagefunerals.com for the Spangler family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019