Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Constance Drautz
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Nazareth Home Chapel
2000 Newburg Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Nazareth Home Chapel
2000 Newburg Road
Louisville, KY
Constance Jean Drautz


1942 - 2019
Constance Jean Drautz Obituary
Constance Jean Drautz

Louisville - Constance Jean Drautz, age 77, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 23, 2019. She is survived by her son, Anthony Vincent Drautz and her Grandson Luke Drautz of Michigan.

Connie was loved and cared for by her loving family and too many friends to name. Connie was the light in the room.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Nazareth Home, and Dr. Jane Cornett for their exemplary care.

Visitation Thursday, July 25 from 2-7 p.m. at Bosse Funeral Home,1355 Ellison Ave. Louisville, Kentucky 40204.

Visitation Friday, July 26 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Catholic Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel, 2000 Newburg Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40205.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Activity Department at the Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019
