Constance Jean Drautz
Louisville - Constance Jean Drautz, age 77, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 23, 2019. She is survived by her son, Anthony Vincent Drautz and her Grandson Luke Drautz of Michigan.
Connie was loved and cared for by her loving family and too many friends to name. Connie was the light in the room.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Nazareth Home, and Dr. Jane Cornett for their exemplary care.
Visitation Thursday, July 25 from 2-7 p.m. at Bosse Funeral Home,1355 Ellison Ave. Louisville, Kentucky 40204.
Visitation Friday, July 26 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Catholic Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel, 2000 Newburg Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40205.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Activity Department at the Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019