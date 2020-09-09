Constance P. "Connie" Greenwell
Jeffersontown - Constance P. "Connie" Greenwell was born in Rutland, VT on September 29, 1935 to Harry and Marie Pellistri. Connie passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020.
She graduated in 1953 from Mt. St. Joseph Academy High School. In December 1953 Connie joined the U.S. Navy. It was there, she met the love of her life Frank in March 1954 while both were attending Hospital Corps School. They were married November 3, 1956 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Rutland, VT at which time both had been honorably discharged from the Navy.
Connie was a devoted wife and loving mother to her children. She had many friends and several lifelong friendships. Connie was an active participant in many clubs over the years. A longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church, she worked in the school's cafeteria and retired in 1998.
Connie was preceded in death by her son Gerry Greenwell, her parents and sister Eunice Miglorie.
Left to cherish her memory she is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Francis G. "Frank" Greenwell, daughter Marie E. Greenwell (Will), sons Michael P. Greenwell (Monica) and Richard A. "Tony" Greenwell (Kristin). Four granddaughters, Amanda, Angela, Emily, and Natalie. Brother Harry Pellistri (Lynn), sister-in-law Norma G. Rapier, several nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday. September 12, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church 9608 Sue Helen Drive. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
or the St. Edward Catholic Church.