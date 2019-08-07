Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
10600 Watterson Trail
Jeffersontown, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
10600 Watterson Trail
Jeffersontown, KY
View Map
Louisville - 88, peacefully went home to her heavenly Father surrounded by family on August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jane Carol Coleman and her son, Thurmond Coleman, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 72 years Rev. Thurmond Coleman, Sr.; a daughter, Thelma; sons, Charles (Pam), and Don (Denise), 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday with funeral service Friday at noon both at First Baptist Church of Jeffersontown, 10600 Watterson Trail. Interment will be in Cave Hill Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
