Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary
1545 So. 34th St.
Cora Gail Mitchell Brooks

Cora Gail Mitchell Brooks Obituary
Cora Gail Mitchell Brooks

Louisville - 57, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Cora was preceded in death by her father Charles H. Mitchell Sr. and a sister Angela.

She is survived by her husband, Calvin Brooks; children, John, Brittney, Kasie and Ryan; mother, Mary Inez Mitchell; siblings, Thurman, Helen, Toni, Charles, Mark, Jeff and Michelle.

Visitation: 2pm-4pm and 6pm-9pm Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.

Funeral: 11am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1545 Louis Coleman Jr. Dr. with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
