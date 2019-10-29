Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Cora H. Blair

Cora H. Blair Obituary
Cora H. Blair

Louisville - 97, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Born in Morgantown, KY, she was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Humphrey Blair; son, Joseph Wayne Blair; three brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Gerry Blair (Bev), Phyllis Miller, Terry Blair (Denise), and Doug Blair; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and two sisters.

Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
