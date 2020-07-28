Cordie DennsionLouisville - Cordie Dennison, 89, wife to the late Hubert Dennison, passed away at Norton Hospital on Monday July 27, 2020. She was born to the late John and Minnie (Jaggers) Dorsey in Hart County on September 10, 1930. She is also preceded in death by a grandson Russell Dennsion along with her 11 siblings, Lon, Herbert, Rev. Forrest, Rev. David, Tommie, Lawrence, Mary Lettie, Ollie Mae, Shirley, Opal and Inez.Cordie was a homemaker and loved sewing and crafting. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Hart County and she volunteered at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.She is survived by her children, Marjeania Crutcher (Larry), Retha Curts (Larry), Darrell Dennison (Janine) along with grandchildren, Derrick Curts (Suzie), Ashley Crutcher, Kyle Dennison (Kelly) and Eli Dennsion.