Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Corey S. Brown Sr.


1969 - 2019
Corey S. Brown Sr. Obituary
Corey S. Brown, Sr.

Louisville - 49, passed away Mon., June 24, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Brooks (John); children, Corey Jr., Corisha, Brittany, Cortney and Cordasha Brown; siblings, Bruce Brown, Rashid Abdullah, Derrill Kennard, Derrick, Deborah, Deanna and Delois Brooks, Doris Thornton, Denise Zellars; 14 grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11am - 1pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. with funeral to follow at 1pm. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
