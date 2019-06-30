|
|
Corey S. Brown, Sr.
Louisville - 49, passed away Mon., June 24, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Brooks (John); children, Corey Jr., Corisha, Brittany, Cortney and Cordasha Brown; siblings, Bruce Brown, Rashid Abdullah, Derrill Kennard, Derrick, Deborah, Deanna and Delois Brooks, Doris Thornton, Denise Zellars; 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11am - 1pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. with funeral to follow at 1pm. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019