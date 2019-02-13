|
Corine C. Gehm Liebert
Louisville - Corine C. Gehm Liebert, 89, of Louisville passed away peacefully February 11, 2019 at Baptist Health of Louisville with family by her side. She was born February 27, 1929 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ira Walter and Corine Catherine Bender Hutchison. She was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. Corine worked as a bookkeeper in a medical office for many years.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Gehm; and her second husband, Gilbert Liebert; a son, Patrick Gehm; and several siblings.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, William (Karen) Gehm; two daughters, Abigail Gehm, and Laura (Terry) Burkhead; a step-daughter, Ann (Dr. Joseph) Thompson; step-son, Gary Liebert; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and their families who she dearly loved.
Services for Corine will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, Louisville with entombment at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14th at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Corine to the , 10168 Linn Station Road, Suite 100, Louisville, Kentucky 40223.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019