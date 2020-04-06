Resources
Corine Edith (McClure) Edlin

Corine Edith (McClure) Edlin Obituary
Corine Edith (McClure) Edlin

Louisville - 88, passed away Sunday April 5, 2020.

Corine was willing to help anyone and loved and adored her family and was a member of Hillview Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Leonard Edlin, Jr.; parents, Ronnie and Gertrude McClure; son, Daniel Edlin; and brothers, Ronnie and Glovis McClure.

She is survived by her brothers, Melvin McClure, Paul McClure, and James McClure; sisters, Betty Sue Bruska (Joe), Barbara Hall (Billy); and Marlene Gambrell; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hillview Community Church or Team KY Fund for Covid 19 or any .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
